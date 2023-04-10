H.B. Fuller today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend from $0.19 per share of common stock to $0.205 per share of common stock, payable on May 4, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 20, 2023. This represents an 8% increase over the prior quarterly dividend and marks the 54th consecutive year in which the Company has increased its dividend.

The board of directors of Ford Motor today declared a second-quarter regular dividend of 15 cents per share on the company's outstanding common and Class B stock. The dividend is payable on June 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 26.

Utz Brands, a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of approximately $0.057 per share on the Company's Class A Common Stock. Payment is expected to be made by the Company on May 4, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 17, 2023.

Entergy's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.07 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 4, 2023. Entergy has paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock continuously since 1988.

Fortive announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, payable on June 30, 2023 to common stockholders of record on May 26, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: FUL,F,UTZ,ETR,FTV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.