Daily Dividend Report: FLO,NVDA,MDT,TMO,MCD

Flowers Foods today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, an increase of 4.3% over the same quarter last year. This is the 87th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company and is payable on June 20, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 6, 2024. This action increases the annualized dividend rate to $0.96 per share from $0.92 per share at this time last year.

NVIDIA is increasing its quarterly cash dividend by 150% from $0.04 per share to $0.10 per share of common stock. The increased dividend is equivalent to $0.01 per share on a post-split basis and will be paid on Friday, June 28, 2024, to all shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Medtronic today announced that effective May 22, 2024, the Medtronic board of directors approved an increase in Medtronic's cash dividend for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, raising the quarterly amount to $0.70 per ordinary share. This would translate into an annual amount of $2.80 per ordinary share. Medtronic has a long history of dividend growth, and the company is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Today's announcement marks the 47th consecutive year of an increase in the dividend payment. Including today's increase, Medtronic's dividend per share has grown by 30% over the past 5 years, 130% over the past 10 years, and has grown at a 16% compounded annual growth rate over the past 47 years. Medtronic has a strong track record of returning capital to its shareholders, including $5.5 billion in fiscal year 2024. The company remains committed to returning a minimum of 50% of its free cash flow to shareholders, primarily through dividends, and to a lesser extent, share repurchases. The dividend is payable on July 12, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per common share, payable on July 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2024.

Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.67 per share of common stock payable on June 17, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: FLO,NVDA,MDT,TMO,MCD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.