Daily Dividend Report: EXPD,DHR,CAH,PRU,SU

May 08, 2024 — 12:02 pm EDT

Expeditors International of Washington today announced that on May 6, 2024 its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.73 per share, payable on June 17, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 3, 2024.

Danaher announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of its common stock, payable on July 26, 2024 to holders of record on June 28, 2024.

Cardinal Health announced today that its Board of Directors approved an increase to its quarterly dividend, to $0.5056 per share, out of the Company's capital surplus. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2024.

Prudential Financial announced today the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share of Common Stock, payable on June 13, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 21, 2024.

Suncor Energy's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.545 per share on its common shares, payable June 25, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2024.

