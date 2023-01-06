Daily Dividend Report: EME,KFFB,FAT,MVO,IHT

EMCOR Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend will be paid on January 31, 2023 to stockholders of record as of January 17, 2023. EMCOR Group is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, Kentucky and First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, Frankfort, Kentucky, announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on February 16, 2023, to shareholders of record on January 31, 2023. Tony Whitaker, Chairman of the Company, stated that the Board of Directors determined that the payment of the dividend was appropriate in light of the Company's capital position and financial condition.

FAT Brands, a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Fazoli's and 11 other restaurant concepts, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the Company's fiscal 2023 first quarter cash dividend of $0.14 per share on each outstanding share of Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2023 to holders of record of Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of the close of business on Feb. 15, 2023.

MV Oil Trust announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the quarterly payment period ended December 31, 2022. Unitholders of record on January 17, 2023 will receive a distribution amounting to $4,715,000 or $0.410 per unit payable January 25, 2023.

On January 5, 2023, the Board of Trustees of InnSuites Hospitality Trust, announced a semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per share payable on February 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 20, 2023, extending an uninterrupted continuous 53-year history of annual dividends.

