Daily Dividend Report: CPK,PAG,AME,PSA,SYK

At their meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Chesapeake Utilities voted to increase the quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock from $0.59 per share to $0.64 per share. The Board's action raises the 2024 annualized dividend by $0.20 from $2.36 to $2.56 per share, an 8.5 percent increase. The $0.64 per share dividend will be payable July 5, 2024 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2024.

Penske Automotive Group, a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share. "Based on the strength of our balance sheet and continued strong cash flow, we are pleased to provide our shareholders with a 10% increase in the cash dividend," said Penske Automotive Group President, Robert Kurnick, Jr. The dividend is payable June 4, 2024, to shareholders of record as of May 20, 2024.

The Board of Directors of AMETEK declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024. This second quarter dividend is payable June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2024.

Public Storage announced today that on May 8, 2024, our Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly common dividend of $3.00 per common share. The Board also declared dividends with respect to our various series of preferred shares. All the dividends are payable on June 27, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 12, 2024.

Stryker announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share payable July 31, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024, representing an increase of 6.7% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.

