Daily Dividend Report: CMI,NOC,MSI,SRE,LUV

The Board of Directors of Cummins today declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of 1.68 dollars per share, payable on June 6, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 24, 2024.

The board of directors of Northrop Grumman declared a quarterly dividend of $2.06 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable June 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business May 28, 2024. "Northrop Grumman's capital deployment strategy is designed to create value for customers and shareholders alike," said Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer and president, Northrop Grumman. "The investments we've made in our broad portfolio give us confidence in our outlook, including strong and expanding cash flows. Reflecting this, today, our board approved a 10 percent increase to our quarterly dividend, our 21st consecutive annual increase."

Motorola Solutions today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 98 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on July 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2024.

Sempra today announced that its board of directors has declared a $0.62 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, which is payable July 15, 2024, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on June 27, 2024.

Southwest Airlines Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.18 per share to Shareholders of record at the close of business on June 19, 2024, on all shares then issued and outstanding. The quarterly dividend will be paid on July 10, 2024.

