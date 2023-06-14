The Board of Directors of Caterpillar voted today to raise the quarterly dividend by ten cents, an 8% increase, to one dollar and thirty cents per share of common stock, payable August 18, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2023. Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. Caterpillar has paid higher annual dividends to shareholders for 29 consecutive years and is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 14, 2023, to shareholders of record on Aug. 17, 2023. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 16, 2023.

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per common share, payable July 17, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.92 per common share.

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, following its regular quarterly review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable Sept. 11, 2023, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Aug. 14, 2023.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2555 per share from $0.2550 per share. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2023, to stockholders of record as of July 3, 2023. This is the 121st dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for June's dividend is June 30, 2023. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $3.066 per share as compared to the prior annualized dividend amount of $3.06 per share.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CAT,MSFT,USB,ROK,O

