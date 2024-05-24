Assurant, a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 24, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 10, 2024.

Quanta Services announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.09 per share, or a rate of $0.36 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on July 12, 2024, to stockholders of record as of July 1, 2024.

LyondellBasell today announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share, representing a 7 percent increase over the company's first quarter 2024 dividend. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on June 10, 2024, with an ex-dividend and record date of June 3, 2024. "Today's 7 percent dividend increase reflects LyondellBasell's confidence in our ability to navigate dynamic markets, unlock value with our focused new strategy and grow shareholder returns," said LYB CEO Peter Vanacker. "The increased dividend will mark 2024 as our 14th consecutive year of annual dividend growth."

The board of directors of NextEra Energy declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.515 per share. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 3, 2024.

American Tower announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.62 per share on shares of the Company's common stock. The distribution is payable on July 12, 2024 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ASIZ,PWR,LYB,NEE,AMT

