Daily Dividend Report: AFL,COF,GWW,BAC,MCK

The Aflac board of directors declared the first quarter dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on March 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2024. In the fourth quarter, Aflac deployed $700 million in capital to repurchase 8.7 million of its common shares. At the end of December 2023, the company had 77.7 million remaining shares authorized for repurchase.

Capital One Financial today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable February 23, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2024. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995.

W.W. Grainger announced today that its board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.86 per share. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 12, 2024.

Bank of America today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.24 per share, payable on March 29, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024.

The Board of Directors of McKesson yesterday declared a regular dividend of 62 cents per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2024, to stockholders of record on March 1, 2024.

