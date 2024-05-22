News & Insights

Daily Dividend Report: ADI, WTW, MAA, MTB

May 22, 2024 — 11:54 am EDT

The ADI Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 17, 2024 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2024.

WTW approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The dividend is payable on or about July 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2024.

Mid-America Apartment Communities approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.47 per share of common stock to be paid on July 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on July 15, 2024.

M&T Bank Corporation has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share on its common stock. This represents an increase of $.05 per share, or 4 percent, from the previous $1.30 per share dividend paid in the first quarter of 2024. The dividend will be payable June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2024.

