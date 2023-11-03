Apple— today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $89.5 billion, down 1 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.46, up 13 percent year over year. Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on November 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2023.

Capital One Financial today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable November 24, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2023. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly base-plus-variable cash dividend of $3.20 per common share. The dividend is payable December 22, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2023.

The Board of Directors of AMETEK declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023. This fourth quarter dividend is payable December 22, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 8, 2023.

The EOG Resources Board of Directors today declared a dividend of $0.91 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable January 31, 2024, to stockholders of record as of January 17, 2024. The new dividend represents an indicated annual rate of $3.64 per share, a 10% increase from the previous level. EOG has never suspended or reduced its regular dividend.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,COF,PXD,AME,EOG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.