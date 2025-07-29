Daily Dividend Report: WELL,PFG,CTVA,UTMD,ENB,WFC

On July 28, 2025, the Welltower Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $0.74 per share. This dividend, which will be paid on August 21, 2025 to stockholders of record as of August 12, 2025, will be our 217th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

The Principal Financial Group raised its third quarter 2025 common stock dividend to $0.78 per share, a 2-cent increase over the second quarter 2025 dividend, an 8% increase over third quarter 2024 dividend and an 8% increase on a trailing twelve-month basis. The dividend will be payable on Sept 26, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Sept 4, 2025.

Corteva today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a common stock dividend of $0.18 cents per share, representing an annual increase of nearly 6% over the company's previous quarterly dividend and payable September 15, 2025, to the Company's shareholders of record on September 2, 2025. This is Corteva's fifth dividend increase since its 2019 spin-off and a result of the company's firm focus on driving margin expansion and sustainable long-term growth through industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement, together with disciplined operational execution. The announcement reflects Corteva's continued focus on returning capital to shareholders.

Utah Medical Products announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of thirty and one-half cents per share of common stock payable on October 2, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2025. This is a 1.7% increase over the dividend declared in the same quarter of the prior year.

Enbridge announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9425 per common share, payable on September 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 15, 2025. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the June 1, 2025 dividend.

Wells Fargo today announced its board of directors approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.45 per share, payable Sept. 1, 2025, to stockholders of record on Aug. 8, 2025. The third quarter dividend represents an increase of $0.05 per share, or 12.5%, from the prior quarter.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WELL,PFG,CTVA,UTMD,ENB,WFC

