The Lockheed Martin board of directors has authorized a second quarter 2025 dividend of $3.30 per share. The dividend is payable on June 27, 2025, to holders of record as of the close of business on June 2, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 6, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2025.

Marriott International, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 67 cents per share of common stock, which reflects the company's earnings growth and strong cash generation. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 23, 2025.

The board of directors of Ameren today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 71 cents per share. This dividend is payable June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Tyson Foods, at a meeting on May 8, 2025, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on Class A common stock and $0.45 per share on Class B common stock, payable on September 12, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LMT,VMC,MAR,AEE,TSN

