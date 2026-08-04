The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.28 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on October 2, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2026. Kimberly-Clark has paid a dividend for 92 consecutive years and has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Partners has declared a distribution of $0.4714 per unit. This is the 48th quarterly distribution announced by the Partnership since its initial public offering. The distribution will be payable on August 28, 2026, to unit holders of record on August 13, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Eagle Materials has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on October 13, 2026, to stockholders of record of its Common Stock at the close of business on September 14, 2026.

Robert Half announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 25, 2026.

Western Union announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.235 per common share, payable September 30, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2026.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock. NOG's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.45 per share, representing an equal amount to the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on October 30, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: KMB,WLKP,EXP,RHI,WU,NOG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.