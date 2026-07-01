Daily Dividend Report: EME,CAC,FF,RPM,GIS,WSO

EMCOR Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share. The dividend will be paid on July 31, 2026 to stockholders of record as of July 15, 2026.

Simon Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National announced that the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share. This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend yield of 3.11% based on the June 29, 2026 closing price of the Company's common stock at $53.96 per share as reported by NASDAQ. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2026.

FutureFuel, a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced that it has declared its third quarter 2026 cash dividend of U.S. $0.01 per share, payable to shareholders of record on September 4, 2026. The dividend will be paid on September 18, 2026.

RPM International today announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share, payable on July 31, 2026, to stockholders of record as of July 14, 2026. RPM's last cash dividend increase of 6% in October 2025 marked RPM's 52nd consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly traded U.S. companies. Only 39 other U.S. companies have consecutively paid an increasing annual dividend for a longer period of time, according to stockanalysis.com. During this timeframe, the company has returned approximately $3.9 billion in cash dividends to its stockholders.

The General Mills board of directors declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.61 per share, payable August 3, 2026, to shareholders of record July 10, 2026. General Mills and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 127 years.

Watsco's Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $3.30 on each outstanding share of its Common and Class B common stock payable on July 31, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 16, 2026. Watsco has paid dividends to shareholders for 52 consecutive years.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: EME,CAC,FF,RPM,GIS,WSO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.