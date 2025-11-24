Daily Dividend Report: DCI,HUBG,GLPI,BSY,UFCS

Donaldson today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 30.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable December 22, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 5, 2025. Donaldson is a member of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index and calendar year 2025 will mark the 30th consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 70 years.

Hub Group today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2025, to stockholders of record as of December 5, 2025. Hub Group's quarterly cash dividend program, set at $0.50 per share per year, is part of its previously announced growth-focused capital allocation plan.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared the fourth quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.78 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on December 19, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 5, 2025. Based on GLPI's closing share price of $43.04 on November 21, the current dividend, on an annualized basis, reflects a yield of 7.25%. The fourth quarter 2024 cash dividend was $0.76 per share of the Company's common stock.

Bentley Systems, the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.07 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2025. The cash dividend is payable on December 11, 2025, to all stockholders of record of Class A and Class B common stock as of the close of business on December 4, 2025.

Today, the board of directors of United Fire Group declared a common stock quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. This dividend will be payable December 19, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 5, 2025. UFG has a long history of paying quarterly dividends, with the quarterly cash dividend declared today marking the 231st consecutive quarterly dividend paid, dating back to March 1968.

