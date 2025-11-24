Markets
DCI

Daily Dividend Report: DCI,HUBG,GLPI,BSY,UFCS

November 24, 2025 — 12:44 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Donaldson today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 30.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable December 22, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 5, 2025. Donaldson is a member of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index and calendar year 2025 will mark the 30th consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 70 years.

Hub Group today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2025, to stockholders of record as of December 5, 2025. Hub Group's quarterly cash dividend program, set at $0.50 per share per year, is part of its previously announced growth-focused capital allocation plan.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared the fourth quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.78 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on December 19, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 5, 2025. Based on GLPI's closing share price of $43.04 on November 21, the current dividend, on an annualized basis, reflects a yield of 7.25%. The fourth quarter 2024 cash dividend was $0.76 per share of the Company's common stock.

Bentley Systems, the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.07 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2025. The cash dividend is payable on December 11, 2025, to all stockholders of record of Class A and Class B common stock as of the close of business on December 4, 2025.

Today, the board of directors of United Fire Group declared a common stock quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. This dividend will be payable December 19, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 5, 2025. UFG has a long history of paying quarterly dividends, with the quarterly cash dividend declared today marking the 231st consecutive quarterly dividend paid, dating back to March 1968.

Daily Dividend Report: DCI,HUBG,GLPI,BSY,UFCSVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DCI,HUBG,GLPI,BSY,UFCS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DCI
HUBG
GLPI
BSY
UFCS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.