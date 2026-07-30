Daily Dividend Report: COF,GWW,XEL,WBS,UNP,ICE

Capital One Financial today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per common share payable September 1, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2026. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995.

W.W. Grainger announced today that its board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $2.49 per share. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 10, 2026. This dividend reflects Grainger's ongoing commitment to delivering long-term value to shareholders and maintaining a disciplined capital allocation strategy.

The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 59.25 cents per share. The dividends are payable October 20, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2026.

Alexander's announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $4.50 per share payable on August 28, 2026 to stockholders of record on August 10, 2026.

Webster Financial, the holding company for Webster Bank, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on its common stock. The dividend on common shares will be payable August 20, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 10, 2026.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors today voted to increase the quarterly dividend on the Company's common shares by 3% to $1.42 per share. The dividend is payable September 30, 2026, to shareholders of record August 31, 2026. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 127 consecutive years. "Union Pacific remains committed to delivering strong financial results and long-term value for our shareholders," said Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Today's announcement reflects that commitment and extends our track record to 20 consecutive years of increased annual dividends per share."

Intercontinental Exchange, one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, announced today a $0.52 per share dividend for the third quarter of 2026, which is up 8% from the $0.48 per share dividend paid in the third quarter of 2025. The cash dividend is payable on September 30, 2026 to stockholders of record as of September 16, 2026. The ex-dividend date is September 16, 2026.

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