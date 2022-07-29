Daily Dividend Report: STE,VST,AAPL,MCD,UNP

STERIS announced today that the Company will distribute a quarterly interim dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $0.04 increase in the dividend and the Company's 17th consecutive year of dividend growth. The dividend is payable September 23, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2022.

Vistra announced today that its board of directors has declared a third quarter dividend of $0.184 per share of Vistra's common stock, reflecting an aggregate payment of approximately $75 million this quarter, and together with the dividends paid in the first and second quarters, approximately $225 million cumulatively in 2022. This represents a ~23% increase in the company's quarterly common stock dividend per share from its third quarter 2021 dividend. The common dividend is payable on Sept. 30, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of Sept. 21, 2022. The ex-dividend date for the common dividend will be Sept. 20, 2022.

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on August 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2022.

Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.38 per share of common stock payable on September 16, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Union Pacific has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the company's common stock, payable September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record August 31, 2022

