Parke Bancorp today announced the declaration of a $0.18 per share cash dividend, a $0.02 increase from the previous cash dividend, payable on September 23, 2022, to its stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 9, 2022.

Franklin Resources announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.29 per share payable on October 14, 2022 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on September 30, 2022. The quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share is equivalent to the dividend paid for the prior quarter and represents an approximately 4% increase over the quarterly dividend paid for the same quarter last year.

United Bankshares, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a third quarter dividend of $0.36 per share for shareholders of record as of September 9, 2022. The dividend payout of approximately $48.5 million on 134.6 million shares is payable October 3, 2022. The year of 2021 represented the 48th consecutive year of dividend increases for United shareholders. Only one other major banking company in the USA has achieved such a dividend record.

Motorola Solutions today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 79 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on Oct. 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 15, 2022.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared and authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made on October 9, 2022 to holders of record as of September 22, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PKBK,BEN,UBSI,MSI,KLIC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.