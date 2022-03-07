Markets
PGR

Daily Dividend Report: PGR,EGP,FLIC,HMN,VET

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The Board of Directors of Progressive declared a $0.10 per common share dividend, payable April 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 7, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of April 6, 2022.

EastGroup Properties announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share payable on April 14, 2022 to shareholders of record of Common Stock on March 31, 2022. This dividend is the 169th consecutive quarterly distribution to EastGroup's shareholders and represents an annualized dividend rate of $4.40 per share. EastGroup has increased or maintained its dividend for 29 consecutive years and has increased it 26 years over that period, including increases in each of the last 10 years.

The First of Long Island announced today the declaration of a first quarter cash dividend in the amount of $.20 per share. This represents a 5.3% increase over the dividend of $.19 per share declared in the same quarter last year. The dividend will be paid on March 24, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 16, 2022.

Horace Mann Educators today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 3.2% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.32 per share. This represents an indicated annual dividend of $1.28 per share.

Vermilion Energy is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.06 CDN per share payable on April 18, 2022 to all shareholders of record on March 31, 2022. The ex-dividend date for this payment is March 30, 2022.

Daily Dividend Report: PGR,EGP,FLIC,HMN,VET
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PGR,EGP,FLIC,HMN,VET

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PGR EGP FLIC HMN VET

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular