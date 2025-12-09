Daedalus Special Acquisition Corp. Prices Upsized $225 Mln IPO

(RTTNews) - Daedalus Special Acquisition Corp. Unit (DSACU), on Tuesday announced the upsized pricing of its initial public offering of 22,500,000 units at $10 per unit.

The offering is expected to close on December 10.

Each unit comprises one Class A ordinary share and one-fourth of a redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant allows the purchase of one Class A ordinary share at $11.50.

The company granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,375,000 additional units to cover over-allotments.

The company said that the units will begin trading on Nasdaq's Global Market tier under "DSACU" from December 9, with the shares and warrants trading separately later under "DSAC" and "DSACW".

