Markets
DSACU

Daedalus Special Acquisition Corp. Prices Upsized $225 Mln IPO

December 09, 2025 — 12:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Daedalus Special Acquisition Corp. Unit (DSACU), on Tuesday announced the upsized pricing of its initial public offering of 22,500,000 units at $10 per unit.

The offering is expected to close on December 10.

Each unit comprises one Class A ordinary share and one-fourth of a redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant allows the purchase of one Class A ordinary share at $11.50.

The company granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,375,000 additional units to cover over-allotments.

The company said that the units will begin trading on Nasdaq's Global Market tier under "DSACU" from December 9, with the shares and warrants trading separately later under "DSAC" and "DSACW".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DSACU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.