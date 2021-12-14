DAC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.50, changing hands as low as $66.57 per share. Danaos Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.05 per share, with $89.4135 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.01.

