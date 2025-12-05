DA Davidson Maintains Domo (DOMO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Domo (NasdaqGM:DOMO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.03% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Domo is $19.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 66.03% from its latest reported closing price of $11.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Domo is 401MM, an increase of 26.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30, a decrease of 18.92% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domo. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOMO is 0.11%, an increase of 23.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.14% to 33,122K shares. The put/call ratio of DOMO is 2.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,750K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company.

Portolan Capital Management holds 2,685K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares , representing an increase of 58.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOMO by 137.15% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,463K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,804K shares , representing a decrease of 13.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOMO by 82.96% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,444K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOMO by 1.81% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 1,342K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

