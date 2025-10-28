DA Davidson Maintains BayCom (BCML) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of BayCom (NasdaqGS:BCML) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.77% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for BayCom is $31.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 14.77% from its latest reported closing price of $27.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BayCom is 113MM, an increase of 19.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in BayCom. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCML is 0.05%, an increase of 17.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 8,891K shares. The put/call ratio of BCML is 28.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 896K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 732K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares , representing an increase of 22.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCML by 34.02% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 451K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCML by 15.70% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 406K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCML by 2.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 351K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares , representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCML by 3.51% over the last quarter.

