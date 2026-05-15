DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Orrstown Financial Services (NasdaqCM:ORRF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.76% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Orrstown Financial Services is $42.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 21.76% from its latest reported closing price of $35.18 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Orrstown Financial Services is 112MM, a decrease of 56.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orrstown Financial Services. This is an decrease of 124 owner(s) or 42.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORRF is 0.07%, an increase of 5.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 13,107K shares. The put/call ratio of ORRF is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 818K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 593K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares , representing an increase of 72.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORRF by 269.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 531K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares , representing an increase of 13.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORRF by 18.72% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 497K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares , representing an increase of 18.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORRF by 27.78% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 338K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 91.47%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.