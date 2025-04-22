DA Davidson Downgrades Timken (BMV:TKR)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, DA Davidson downgraded their outlook for Timken (BMV:TKR) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 810 funds or institutions reporting positions in Timken. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 9.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKR is 0.27%, an increase of 41.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 80,063K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 3,159K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,838K shares , representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 6.83% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2,605K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,680K shares , representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 16.04% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,067K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,995K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 15.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,982K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,017K shares , representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 18.02% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,945K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701K shares , representing an increase of 12.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 3.02% over the last quarter.

