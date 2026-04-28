CYD or MBLY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Automotive - Original Equipment stocks have likely encountered both China Yuchai (CYD) and Mobileye Global (MBLY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, China Yuchai has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Mobileye Global has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that CYD has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

CYD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.28, while MBLY has a forward P/E of 35.86. We also note that CYD has a PEG ratio of 0.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MBLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.92.

Another notable valuation metric for CYD is its P/B ratio of 0.92. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, MBLY has a P/B of 0.93.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CYD's Value grade of A and MBLY's Value grade of D.

CYD has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than MBLY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that CYD is the superior option right now.

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China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.