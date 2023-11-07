CyberArk's (CYBR) Identity Platform to Improve Security for GCU

CyberArk CYBR recently announced that its Identity Security Platform (“ISP”) has been selected by Glasgow Caledonian University (“GCU”) to improve security for GCU’s more than 27,000 staff and students.

The university selected the solution in the face of rising ransomware attacks and credential theft risks. GCU selected the platform to secure sensitive data and intellectual property. The platform will provide identity and access management capabilities with a focus on security and privilege management both for human and non-human entities.

With ISP, GCU will be able to comply with the audits and regulations while ensuring privileged access for its team of IT administrators, the CyberArk Identity Security Platform.

CyberArk Software Ltd. Price and Consensus

CyberArk Software Ltd. price-consensus-chart | CyberArk Software Ltd. Quote

The solution will be implemented to allow users who utilize adaptive multi-factor authentication to securely access their endpoint devices, guarding against online threats. Additionally, it will thwart data exfiltration, enhance user lifecycle management, maintain ongoing assessment and validation of access, and offer deeper insights into user risk and potential threats.

The adoption of the company’s Identity Security Platform by GCU is one of the many wins on the ISP front that also includes Accenture’s expansion of ISP to include CyberArk Privilege Cloud in September 2023. Also, during the third quarter of 2023, CYBR observed a growing momentum for its ISP among both existing customers and new clientele.

Currently, PANW sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have rallied 69.8% year to date.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, NetEase NTES and Asure Software ASUR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised by 10 cents northward to $3.34 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 28 cents to $10.74 in the past 60 days.

NVIDIA's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 9.8%. Shares of NVDA have rallied 213% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NetEase's third-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 8 cents to $1.65 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have increased by 42 cents to $6.96 per share in the past 30 days.

NTES' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 24.54%. Shares of NTES have gained 53.6% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asure Software's third-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to 6 cents per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have increased by 3 cents to 54 cents per share in the past 60 days.

ASUR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 676.39%. Shares of ASUR have declined 9.9% year to date.

