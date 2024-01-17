CWH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.17, changing hands as low as $24.02 per share. Camping World Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWH's low point in its 52 week range is $16.18 per share, with $32.8825 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.09.

