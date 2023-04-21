CWB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (Symbol: CWB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.48, changing hands as low as $66.47 per share. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWB's low point in its 52 week range is $62.22 per share, with $73.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.58.

