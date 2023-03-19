CVS Health (CVS) Declares $0.60 Dividend

CVS Health said on March 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.42 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $74.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.25%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 2.01%, and the highest has been 3.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.94 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.70% Upside

As of March 18, 2023, the average one-year price target for CVS Health is $115.79. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $150.15. The average price target represents an increase of 55.70% from its latest reported closing price of $74.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CVS Health is $328,800MM, an increase of 2.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3880 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVS Health. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVS is 0.57%, a decrease of 15.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 1,263,474K shares. The put/call ratio of CVS is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 56,540K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,897K shares, representing a decrease of 7.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 13.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,942K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,154K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 7.94% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 34,597K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,147K shares, representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 9.57% over the last quarter.

BBCPX - Bridge Builder Core Plus Bond Fund holds 33,508K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,903K shares, representing a decrease of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 2.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,375K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,760K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 8.12% over the last quarter.

CVS Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CVS Health is a different kind of health care company. It is a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, it is meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, its diversified model engages one in three Americans each year. From its innovative new services at HealthHUB locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, it is making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.