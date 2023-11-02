CVR Energy (CVI) Declares $0.50 Dividend

CVR Energy said on October 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of November 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of November 13, 2023 will receive the payment on November 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $33.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.67%, the lowest has been 3.97%, and the highest has been 22.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.23 (n=152).

The current dividend yield is 0.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVR Energy. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVI is 0.15%, an increase of 9.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.80% to 106,336K shares. The put/call ratio of CVI is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.63% Downside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for CVR Energy is 33.32. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.63% from its latest reported closing price of 33.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CVR Energy is 8,474MM, a decrease of 12.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 71,199K shares representing 70.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,044K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,129K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVI by 15.01% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,955K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,743K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 1,558K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316K shares, representing an increase of 15.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVI by 17.31% over the last quarter.

CVR Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining and marketing business through its interest in CVR Refining and the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners, LP. CVR Energy subsidiaries serve as the general partner and own 36 percent of the common units of CVR Partners.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.