CVE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (Symbol: CVE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.30, changing hands as high as $17.31 per share. Cenovus Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVE's low point in its 52 week range is $10.32 per share, with $24.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.18.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.