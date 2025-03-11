Cutera Announces Voluntary Delisting From Nasdaq

(RTTNews) - Cutera Inc. (CUTR) on Tuesday announced its decision to voluntarily delist its common stock from the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The company has formally notified Nasdaq and plans to file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about March 20, 2025, with the delisting expected to become effective on or about March 30, 2025.

Following the delisting, Cutera intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC to suspend its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This will include the suspension of filing Annual Reports, Quarterly Reports and Current Reports.

The company has not arranged for its stock to be listed on another exchange or quoted in any other medium.

As a result, there is no guarantee that any public market for trading the stock will exist in the future.

CUTR closed Monday's (Mar. 10, 2025) trading at $0.12, up 30.59 percent. In after hours, the stock was up by 55.64 percent at $0.20 on the Nasdaq.

