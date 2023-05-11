Curtiss-Wright (CW) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Curtiss-Wright said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on July 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $163.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.55%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 0.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 864 funds or institutions reporting positions in Curtiss-Wright. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CW is 0.31%, a decrease of 6.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.68% to 40,457K shares. The put/call ratio of CW is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.90% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Curtiss-Wright is 194.99. The forecasts range from a low of 184.83 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.90% from its latest reported closing price of 163.99.

The projected annual revenue for Curtiss-Wright is 2,773MM, an increase of 5.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 1,696K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,683K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CW by 57.94% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,521K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares, representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 17.67% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,183K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares, representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 10.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,164K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 12.63% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 1,141K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312K shares, representing a decrease of 14.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CW by 1.26% over the last quarter.

Curtiss-Wright Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,300 people worldwide.

