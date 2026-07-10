Curious about United (UAL) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that United Airlines (UAL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 51.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $17.68 billion, increasing 16% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 24.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific United metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenue- Passenger revenue' to come in at $16.12 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenue- Other operating revenue' will reach $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenue- Cargo' reaching $458.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Passenger load factor - Consolidated' will reach 84.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 83.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM)' stands at N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

Analysts forecast 'CASM-ex (excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing)' to reach N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'ASMs (Available seat miles)' of 86.89 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 84.35 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'PRASM (Passenger revenue per available seat mile)' will likely reach N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'RPMs (Revenue passenger miles)' will reach 73.71 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 70.09 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Cost per ASM (CASM)' should come in at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Fuel gallons consumed' should arrive at 1218 millions of gallons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1188 millions of gallons.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average yield per RPM' at N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

Over the past month, United shares have recorded returns of +14.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UAL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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