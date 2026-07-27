Curious about Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regeneron (REGN) will report quarterly earnings of $10.00 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 22.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.84 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Regeneron metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Collaboration' at $2.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.4%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other Revenue' to come in at $232.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net product sales' should come in at $1.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of -8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total Sanofi collaboration revenue' should arrive at $1.76 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +21.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- EYLEA- United States' reaching $387.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -48.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- EYLEA HD- United States' to reach $548.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +39.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)(EYLEA HD and EYLEA)- US' will likely reach $935.89 million. The estimate points to a change of -18.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- US' will reach $4.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +24.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- ROW' stands at $1.41 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Libtayo- US' will reach $295.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Libtayo- ROW' will reach $155.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Evkeeza- US' of $50.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Regeneron have demonstrated returns of +3.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), REGN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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