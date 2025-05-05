Curious about Lemonade (LMND) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lemonade (LMND) will report quarterly loss of $0.94 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 40.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $143.93 million, exhibiting an increase of 20.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Lemonade metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net investment income' reaching $8.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Ceding commission income' will reach $22.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Commission income' stands at $8.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +31.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net earned premium' at $105.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'In force premium (end of period)' of $999.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $794.20 million.

Analysts forecast 'Premium per Customer (end of period)' to reach $394.15. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $379 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Customers (end of period)' to come in at 2,535,658. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,095,275.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net loss ratio' will likely reach 89.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 78% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross loss ratio' should come in at 80.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 79%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Lemonade here>>>



Over the past month, Lemonade shares have recorded returns of +6.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LMND will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.