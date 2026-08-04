Curious about Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $7.17 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 72.3%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Keurig Dr Pepper metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- U.S. Coffee' at $942.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- International' of $635.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- U.S. Refreshment Beverages' to reach $2.85 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper have demonstrated returns of -2.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KDP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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