Curious about Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.84 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 21.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.03 billion, increasing 26.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Arthur J. Gallagher metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Total Company- Fees' will reach $1.20 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +24.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Total Company- Interest income, premium finance revenues and other income' to reach $83.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -64% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Risk Management Segment- Revenues before reimbursements' will reach $429.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Brokerage Segment- Supplemental revenues' will reach $112.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Brokerage Segment- Contingent revenues' reaching $83.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Brokerage Segment- Interest income, premium finance revenues and other income' to come in at $77.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -65.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Risk Management Segment- Fees' will likely reach $425.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Risk Management Segment- Interest income and other income' should come in at $8.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Brokerage - Compensation expense ratio' at 56.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 54.8% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Risk Management Segment - Operating expense ratio' should arrive at 18.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Risk Management Segment - Compensation expense ratio' of 58.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 62.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Brokerage - Operating expense ratio' stands at 13.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.2% in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have returned +11.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Currently, AJG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.