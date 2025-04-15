Cue Biopharma Prices About $20 Mln Public Offering

Markets
(RTTNews) - Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) on Monday announced the pricing of a public offering of 13.53 million common shares and warrants to purchase a total of 3.38 million shares of common stock.

The company also announced the pricing for certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase 11.47 million shares and accompanying stock warrants to purchase an aggregate of 2.87 million shares.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company expects total gross proceeds of the offering to be around $20 million.

A share and its accompanying common stock warrant are being sold at a combined price of $0.79, and each pre-funded warrant and accompanying warrant are being sold at a combined price of $0.789.

Cue Biopharma said that the offering will close on or about April 16.

In Mondays after-hours trade on the NYSE, the stock was down 10.24 percent at 0.7100 pence. CUE closed Monday's trade at 0.7910 pence, up 3 percent.

