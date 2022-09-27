CU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd (TSX: CU.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.20, changing hands as low as $38.12 per share. Canadian Utilities Ltd shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CU's low point in its 52 week range is $33.86 per share, with $41.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.16.

