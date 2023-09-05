CTS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.58, changing hands as low as $41.67 per share. CTS Corp shares are currently trading down about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTS's low point in its 52 week range is $35.96 per share, with $49.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.57.

