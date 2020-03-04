CTRE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.79, changing hands as high as $22.88 per share. CareTrust REIT Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTRE's low point in its 52 week range is $18.77 per share, with $25.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.77.

