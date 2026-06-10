CSTM's Packaging & Automotive Strength Grows: What's the Road Ahead?

Constellium SE’s CSTM Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment is currently a key growth driver. In the first quarter of 2026, revenues from the segment surged 24% to $1.48 billion. Higher metal prices aided the segment’s results. An increase in orders for packaging rolled products is also driving the segment’s performance.



However, the Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment’s shipments decreased 18% to 261 thousand metric tons in the first quarter. The results were affected by lower shipments of packaging rolled products. In contrast, automotive rolled products shipments increased, supported by ongoing supply shortages in North America that boosted demand.



Rising aluminum prices, driven by geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, have been supporting domestic producers like Constellium. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key Middle Eastern shipping route, have tightened regional supply. As a result, global aluminum prices have increased, benefiting major industry players such as Constellium.



Aluminum has gained importance in recent years due to its growing use in lightweight, energy-efficient electric vehicles, recyclable materials and battery technologies. As industries increasingly focus on sustainability and efficiency, demand for the metal has continued to rise.



At the same time, higher aluminum prices have provided a tailwind for producers like Constellium. Prices have been supported by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly concerns over potential supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route. The resulting supply uncertainty has lifted aluminum prices, creating a favorable market environment for major aluminum manufacturers.

Segment Snapshot of CSTM's Peers

Among its peers, Alcoa Corporation AA is benefiting from strength in its Aluminum segment, driven by solid demand across packaging, electrical and transportation markets. Alcoa’s segment’s production capacity has increased following the restart of the San Ciprián smelter in Spain, Alumar in Brazil and Lista in Norway. In the first quarter of 2026, Alcoa’s Aluminum segment’s third-party sales increased to $2.54 billion from $1.91 billion reported in the year-ago quarter



Ryerson Holding Corporation’s RYZ first-quarter 2026 revenues increased more than 30% year over year, driven by higher volumes following the merger with Olympic Steel. Improved selling prices amid stronger metal prices and demand conditions are also aiding Ryerson. Ryerson's average selling prices rose across all product categories, led by aluminum plate, aluminum flat and aluminum long products.

CSTM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Constellium have gained 34.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 11.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, CSTM is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02X, above the industry’s average of 9.39X. Constellium carries a Value Score of A.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSTM’s 2026 earnings has increased 61.4% over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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