CSP (CSPI) Declares $0.04 Dividend

CSP said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023 will receive the payment on June 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.37%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 10.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.09 (n=142).

The current dividend yield is 1.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.80%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSP. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSPI is 0.01%, an increase of 28.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 1,177K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Visionary Wealth Advisors holds 276K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSPI by 17.10% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 159K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSPI by 18.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 130K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 118K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 58K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSPI by 26.42% over the last quarter.

CSP Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CSPInc. operates two divisions, each with unique expertise in designing and implementing technology solutions to help their customers use technology as a means to success. The High Performance Product division, including ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, originated from supporting initiatives for the Department of Defense and Western intelligence agencies related to network monitoring, data protection, and intelligence initiatives. This focused mindset now results in foolproof data protection, enterprise wide. Our ARIA Software Defined Security solutions set provides enhanced network security, as well as accelerating incident response capabilities, while our Myricom nVoy Series appliances provide automated breach identification and notification, enabled by the 10G dropless packet capture inherent in our Myricom intelligent adapters. CSPi's Technology Solutions division helps clients achieve their business goals and accelerate time to market through innovative IT solutions and professional services by partnering with best-in-class technology providers. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the cost, we offer a robust catalog of Managed IT Services providing 24×365 proactive support. Our team of engineers have expertise across major industries supporting five key technology areas: Advanced Security; Communication and Collaboration; Data Center; Networking; and Wireless & Mobility.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.