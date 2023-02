CSP (CSPI) Declares $0.03 Dividend

CSP said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $11.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.61%, the lowest has been 1.06%, and the highest has been 10.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.83 (n=142).

The current dividend yield is 1.95 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.80%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSP. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSPI is 0.01%, a decrease of 12.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 1,187K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Visionary Wealth Advisors holds 275K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSPI by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 170K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing a decrease of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSPI by 14.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 130K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 118K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 58K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CSP Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CSPInc. operates two divisions, each with unique expertise in designing and implementing technology solutions to help their customers use technology as a means to success. The High Performance Product division, including ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, originated from supporting initiatives for the Department of Defense and Western intelligence agencies related to network monitoring, data protection, and intelligence initiatives. This focused mindset now results in foolproof data protection, enterprise wide. Our ARIA Software Defined Security solutions set provides enhanced network security, as well as accelerating incident response capabilities, while our Myricom nVoy Series appliances provide automated breach identification and notification, enabled by the 10G dropless packet capture inherent in our Myricom intelligent adapters. CSPi's Technology Solutions division helps clients achieve their business goals and accelerate time to market through innovative IT solutions and professional services by partnering with best-in-class technology providers. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the cost, we offer a robust catalog of Managed IT Services providing 24×365 proactive support. Our team of engineers have expertise across major industries supporting five key technology areas: Advanced Security; Communication and Collaboration; Data Center; Networking; and Wireless & Mobility.

