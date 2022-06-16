CSL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $233.78, changing hands as low as $232.18 per share. Carlisle Companies Inc. shares are currently trading off about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSL's low point in its 52 week range is $178.73 per share, with $275.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $233.05.

