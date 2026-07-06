CSBB Jumps 65% in a Year: Should You Buy the Stock?

CSB Bancorp, Inc. CSBB shares have surged 65.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 4.7% growth. The company has outperformed other industry players, including First Busey Corporation BUSE and FirstSun Capital Bancorp FSUN. Shares of BUSE and FSUN have rallied 23.6% and 5.3%, respectively, in the same time frame. CSB benefits from strong demand for relationship-based community banking, loyal deposit customers, diversified financial services and disciplined capital management.



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A Key Look at CSBB’s Business Operations

CSB Bancorp, an Ohio-based financial holding company, operates primarily through The Commercial and Savings Bank and CSB Investment Services, delivering banking, lending, trust, brokerage and insurance services across northeast Ohio. Its offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial mortgages, consumer and business loans, wealth management and financial advisory services.

Credit risk is managed through comprehensive borrower evaluations, collateral assessments, annual internal reviews of larger commercial loans, independent external loan reviews and ongoing monitoring of problem credits through formal watch lists and action plans. Lending activities span commercial, commercial real estate, residential, home equity, construction and consumer loans, with underwriting standards focused on repayment capacity, collateral value, cash flow, credit history and prudent loan-to-value limits to maintain portfolio quality and manage risk.

CSB’s Key Tailwinds

CSB benefits from its strong community banking franchise across Holmes, Stark, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties in Ohio, where long-standing customer relationships support stable deposit growth and recurring business. Its localized decision-making, personalized banking services and established reputation help the company retain customers while attracting new households and businesses, creating a durable competitive advantage in its core markets.

The company's diversified financial services platform strengthens its long-term growth prospects. In addition to traditional banking, CSB offers trust services through offices in Millersburg and Wooster and operates a loan production office in Medina, allowing it to serve a broader customer base. This comprehensive product portfolio enhances cross-selling opportunities, deepens customer relationships and supports a more balanced revenue mix.

CSB’s asset base of approximately $1.3 billion provides the financial flexibility to expand lending activities, invest in technology and pursue strategic initiatives. A strong balance sheet enables the company to respond effectively to evolving customer needs while maintaining resilience during changing economic conditions. This financial strength also positions the bank to capitalize on opportunities arising from regional economic growth.

CSBB's commitment to returning capital to shareholders reflects confidence in its financial position. The declaration of a second-quarter cash dividend highlights management's disciplined approach to capital allocation while rewarding investors. Consistent dividend payments can enhance shareholder confidence, attract income-oriented investors and reinforce the company's reputation for financial stability.

CSB is well-positioned to benefit from sustained demand for relationship-based banking services. Many consumers and businesses continue to value personalized service, local market expertise and faster decision-making, areas where community banks often excel. Supported by its network of sixteen banking centers and specialized offices, the company is equipped to strengthen customer engagement and expand its presence within its existing markets.

Challenges Persist for CSBB’s Business

CSB remains exposed to prolonged interest rate volatility, which has led to significant unrealized losses in its securities portfolio. Deposit balances declined during the quarter, with customers migrating toward higher-yielding interest-bearing accounts and time deposits, increasing funding costs and creating potential pressure on net interest margins.

Credit costs also trended higher as the allowance for credit losses increased due to weaker economic forecasts, loan growth, and elevated risks within commercial real estate and consumer portfolios. A lending franchise concentrated primarily in Ohio and a loan portfolio heavily weighted toward commercial and commercial real estate borrowers increase the company's vulnerability to regional economic slowdowns, weakening credit quality and higher borrower defaults.

CSB’s Valuation

The company is cheaply priced compared with the industry average. Currently, CSBB is trading at 2.04X trailing 12-month EV/sales value, below the industry’s average of 5.09X. The metric also remains lower than that of the company’s peers, First Busey (2.23X) and FirstSun Capital (2.62X).



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Conclusion

Despite headwinds from rising funding and credit costs, and geographic and commercial real estate concentration, CSB's strong community banking franchise, diversified financial services platform, solid balance sheet and consistent shareholder returns provide meaningful tailwinds that support its long-term growth outlook.

Strong fundamentals, coupled with CSBB’s undervaluation, present a lucrative opportunity for investors to add the stock to their portfolios.

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First Busey Corporation (BUSE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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