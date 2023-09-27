CSAN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cosan SA (Symbol: CSAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.36, changing hands as low as $13.11 per share. Cosan SA shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSAN's low point in its 52 week range is $10.13 per share, with $17.505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.29.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.