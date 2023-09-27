CSAN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cosan SA (Symbol: CSAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.36, changing hands as low as $13.11 per share. Cosan SA shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CSAN's low point in its 52 week range is $10.13 per share, with $17.505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.29.
Also see: BRC YTD Return
RDY market cap history
Institutional Holders of AVLV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.